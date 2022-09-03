PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28

CONWAY (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 on Saturday in an opener for both teams.

Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide open for a 73-yard score. But McCall led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 5-yard sneak up the middle.

CCU forced a four-and-out and took over with 1:36 left in front of 21,165, setting a program attendance record at Brooks Stadium.

McCall was 12 of 17 for 174 yards. Reese White led the Chanticleers on the ground with 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. CJ Beasley added 91 yards on 19 carries.

McCall led back-to-back scoring drives spanning the first-quarter break to give Coastal Carolina a 14-7 lead. McCall found White coming out of the backfield for a 6-yard score and Sam Pinckney later made a diving catch in the end zone from 26-yards out.

Coastal Carolina's defensive pressure on Tyhier Tyler on the last play of the third quarter led to a leaping interception by Tavyn Jackson near midfield as the Chanticleers held onto a 24-21 lead.

Tyrell Robinson opened the scoring for Amy with a 70-yard touchdown run up the middle. Army's second big scoring play of the game came on a play action as Ay'Jaun Marshall was left wide open and Tyhier Tyler found him for a 54-yard connection.

Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Preston Hutchinson passed for 171 yards and a score, and Chattanooga rolled past Wofford 31-0 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Chattanooga took control in the first half with a rushing touchdown, passing score, pick-6 and a field goal. Ford gave Chattanooga a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter when he broke a tackle up the middle, cut to the right and outraced a defender for an 86-yard score.

Ford also opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard run. Rueben Lowery III had the pick-6 in his first game as a starter for Chattanooga.

Wofford had 230 total yards and three turnovers. The Terriers had a third-and-goal from the 4 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, but a bad snap resulted in Chattanooga's second fumble recovery.

Jimmy Weirick passed for 133 yards with one interception for Wofford.

W Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

CHARLESTON (AP) — Carlos Davis threw a school record six touchdowns and Western Carolina raced past Charleston Southern 52-38 in an opener on Saturday.

Davis was 28 of 36 for 433 yards. It's tied for the second most yards in school history as David Rivers threw for 474 yards in 2000 and Don Dalton had 433 in 1969. Davis also had two interceptions.

His touchdown passes were to five different receivers, including a 72-yarder to Censere Lee to help the Catamounts open a 31-17 halftime lead. He opened the third quarter with a 53-yard connection to David White.

Ross Malmgren threw five touchdown passes, going 30 of 45 for 392 yards but was sacked six times and threw an interception for Charleston Southern. Malmgren entered the game with three touchdown passes, one interception and 297 career yards. Raphael Williams had 10 receptions for 112 yards and Seth Anders had two touchdowns among his eight catches for 131 yards.

Both teams face daunting tasks next weekend with Western Carolina going to Georgia Tech and Charleston Southern playing at No. 13 North Carolina State.





