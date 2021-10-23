PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Western Carolina beats The Citadel

The Paladins (4-3, 2-2) led 6-3 at halftime on two Timmy Bleekrode field goals and scored their only touchdown on Jace Wilson's 20-yard pass to Ryan Miller early in the third quarter. The Buccaneers rallied with Quay Holmes' 2-yard run to complete an 11-play, 75-yard drive late in the third quarter and Riddle's TD pass to Murray.

Riddell was 22 of 30 for 177 yards passing. Holmes finished with 112 yards rushing on 18 carries for ETSU, ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll.

Wilson was 15 of 26 for 227 yards and had an interception. Miller made eight caches for 139 yards.

San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego beat Presbyterian 69-28 on Saturday as Dale Lindsey became the winningest coach in Toreros history.

Lindsey broke a tie with Brian Fogerty with his 72nd victory, coming in his ninth season at San Diego (4-4, 4-1 Pioneer Football League), which won its fourth straight game.