PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Western Carolina beats The Citadel

W Carolina 45, The Citadel 31
CHARLESTON (AP) — Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 45-31 on Saturday.
The Catamounts (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) led 31-10 at halftime as Davis found Calvin Jones for seven yards, TJ Jones for 40 and Raphael Williams for 10.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3, to close within a touchdown. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control.
Williams had 12 receptions for a career-high 147 yards for Western Carolina.
Jaylan Adams and Darique Hampton combined for 197 yards passing for The Citadel with Raleigh Webb making four catches for a career-high 144 yards.
ETSU 17, Furman 13
GREENVILLE (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds remaining to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 victory over Furman on Saturday for the Buccaneers' first win in Greenville since 1997.
The winning TD came on the 14th play of an 80-yard drive when Riddle found Murray in the middle of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) their only lead of the game.
The Paladins (4-3, 2-2) led 6-3 at halftime on two Timmy Bleekrode field goals and scored their only touchdown on Jace Wilson's 20-yard pass to Ryan Miller early in the third quarter. The Buccaneers rallied with Quay Holmes' 2-yard run to complete an 11-play, 75-yard drive late in the third quarter and Riddle's TD pass to Murray.
Riddell was 22 of 30 for 177 yards passing. Holmes finished with 112 yards rushing on 18 carries for ETSU, ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll.
Wilson was 15 of 26 for 227 yards and had an interception. Miller made eight caches for 139 yards.
San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego beat Presbyterian 69-28 on Saturday as Dale Lindsey became the winningest coach in Toreros history.
Lindsey broke a tie with Brian Fogerty with his 72nd victory, coming in his ninth season at San Diego (4-4, 4-1 Pioneer Football League), which won its fourth straight game.
The Blue Hose (2-5, 0-4) came in with the nation's second-best yards passing per game average at 438.7 but also giving up over 48 points per game. They threw for another 412 yards against the Toreros but fell to their fifth straight loss. Ren Hefley was 31 of 43 for 390 yards and four touchdowns but threw two interceptions.
San Diego had a 490-486 edge in total offense, splitting its yards almost even between the pass and run. Randall was 23-of-28 passing and also had a short touchdown run. Terrence Smith rushed for two touchdowns.
The Toreros jumped out to a 23-0 lead, were up 35-14 at the break and 62-21 after three quarters.
North Alabama 45, Charleston Southern 22
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rett Files threw all three of his touchdown passes to Takairee Kenebrew and ran for another score as North Alabama rolled to a 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Early in the fourth quarter, Files and Kenebrew connected on a 76-yard score that gave North Alabama (2-6, 1-2 Big South Conference) a 24-7 lead. Files added a 1-yard TD run with 10:29 remaining following a Charleston Southern (2-4, 1-3) turnover.
The pair also had a 59-yard yard touchdown and a 4-yarder, each in the first quarter. Files was 17-of-36 passing for 235 yards. Kenebrew finished with four catches for 141 yards.
Jack Chambers was 20-of-48 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions and added 110 yards rushing with a score for the Buccaneers, who scored all 22 points in the fourth quarter.