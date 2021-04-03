PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: The Citadel beats Wofford, snaps 11-game losing streak

The Citadel 28, Wofford 24
SPARTANBURG (AP) — Clay Harris scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with eight seconds to play, and The Citadel beat Wofford 28-24 on Saturday for its first win this season.
The Citadel (1-9, 1-5 Southern Conference) snapped an 11-game losing streak. The Bulldogs' last win was a 31-27 victory against East Tennessee State on November 2, 2019.
Carson Hatchett forced a fumble from Wofford's Irvin Mulligan at The Citadel 38 with 5:21 remaining to set up Harris's game-winning run that capped a 10-play drive.
Harris also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and finished with 113 yards rushing on 18 carries. Sam Llewellyn had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Jaylan Adams threw a 23-yard score to Cole Owens in the second half for The Citadel.
Quarterback Peyton Derrick ran 12 times for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run for Wofford (1-4, 1-4). Jimmy Weirick threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrison Moore in the first quarter. Nathan Walker's 16-yard TD run stretched the Terriers' lead to 24-7 early in the third.
Presbyterian 23, Stetson 3
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Smyth intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns, Oka Emmanwori scored on a kickoff return, and Presbyterian defeated Stetson 23-3 on Saturday.
The Hatters (0-3, 0-3 Pioneer Football League) scored first on a 33-yard Cameron Gillis field goal, but then Emmanwori took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards into the end zone. Parker Maddrey added a 33-yard field goal for Presbyterian (2-3, 2-3).
Smyth, a sophomore defensive back, returned his first interception of the game 30 yards to give the Blue Hose a 16-3 halftime lead. He picked off Stetson's Alex Piccirilli a second time, returning it 52 yards for the game's final score.
Stetson and Presbyterian were longtime football foes in the 1930s, 40s and 50s but reviving the series has proven to be almost supernaturally difficult. Games scheduled for the 2018 and 2019 seasons were wiped off the schedule due to hurricanes. The fall 2020 game was lost to the COVID pandemic.
"I thought we needed to have a 30-for-30 episode on the rivalry that never was because we haven't been able to play them," Hatters coach Roger Hughes said.
Presbyterian holds a 9-0-2 series lead. The last game these teams played before Saturday was Stetson's last game for 57 years.
Mercer 26, Furman 14
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for a season-high 406 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, and Mercer won its third straight with a 26-14 win over Furman.
Peevy completed 21 of 36 passes for the Bears (4-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). The freshman's previous high was 208 yards passing against The Citadel on Feb. 27.
Ty James caught eight passes for a season-high 179 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Dirrim had four catches for and a season-high 110 yards and a TD catch for Mercer. James and Dirrim are both freshmen.
Mercer has back-to-back wins over teams ranked in the FCS Top 25. The Bears beat Chattanooga 35-28 when the Mocs were ranked ninth on March 27 and Furman, which entered Saturday's game ranked 21st.
Hamp Sisson passed for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Paladins (3-3, 3-3).
Tusculum 49, Limestone 17
Newberry 54, Erskine 14
NEWBERRY - The Wolves offense exploded for 48 unanswered points Saturday afternoon to soar past the Flying Fleet 54-14. The 53 points for Newberry are the most in a game since defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg 55-7 in 2017.
Erskine received the opening kickoff, but on the fifth play of the drive, the Flying Fleet fumbled the ball at their 38-yard line, and Craig Barksdale recovered the ball for the Wolves. On second and six at the Erskine 12, Bryson Woodruff took the ball into the endzone for a touchdown. The Wolves' point after attempt resulted in an interception to make it a 6-0 game. Erskine responded on the following possession by driving 75 yards in just 1:58, scoring a touchdown, and taking a 7-6 lead.
With 6:16 remaining in the first quarter, the Wolves took advantage of a short Erskine punt to take over on the Fleet's 48-yard line. Mario Anderson rushed for 22 yards on the first two plays, and then Dre Harris found Cade Ruff for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Wolves failed in their two-point attempt and lead 12-6.
With 1:44 remaining in the opening period, Newberry started on their own 20. Anderson broke off a 22-yard run to move the ball down the field. After an offsides penalty on Erskine, Anderson ran the ball for eight more yards and get the Wolves back into Erskine territory. After the first quarter ended, Anderson picked up where he left off, running the ball for 30 more yards to the Fleet six-yard line. Harris then found Woodruff for the six-yard touchdown, and Newberry increased their lead to 12.
On the first play of Erskine's next possession, Kegan Crowell intercepted an Erskine pass to give Newberry the ball at the Fleet 25 yard-line and return it to the four. Malory Pinkney II then rushed the ball up the middle and found the endzone to make it a 26-7 game.
Andre Amaker blocked the Fleet punt on the next Erskine possession, setting up the Wolves with first and ten at the Erskine 15-yard line. Harris then found Tommy Washington for a 16-yard touchdown to increase the Newberry lead to 26. Catreiz Cook finished out the scoring for Newberry in the first half when he broke off a 28-yard run and made it 40-7.
The Wolves took the second half's opening possession and drove 55 yards in 5:15, and Pete Elmore found Tre Suber for 18-yards and the touchdown. Newberry's second possession would finish the scoring for the Wolves. After two 15-yard penalties on the Fleet extended the drive, John Swinton ran the ball in from 34 yards out to make it 54-7.
Dre Harris was 10-12 for 118 yards and three touchdowns, while Mario Anderson ran the ball eight times for 87 yards. Bryson Woodruff led the receivers with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. Nick Yearwood had six total tackles, including one sack. Chase Rogers had 1.5 sacks, and Josh Edward added a sack for the defense.