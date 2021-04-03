PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: The Citadel beats Wofford, snaps 11-game losing streak

With 6:16 remaining in the first quarter, the Wolves took advantage of a short Erskine punt to take over on the Fleet's 48-yard line. Mario Anderson rushed for 22 yards on the first two plays, and then Dre Harris found Cade Ruff for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Wolves failed in their two-point attempt and lead 12-6.

With 1:44 remaining in the opening period, Newberry started on their own 20. Anderson broke off a 22-yard run to move the ball down the field. After an offsides penalty on Erskine, Anderson ran the ball for eight more yards and get the Wolves back into Erskine territory. After the first quarter ended, Anderson picked up where he left off, running the ball for 30 more yards to the Fleet six-yard line. Harris then found Woodruff for the six-yard touchdown, and Newberry increased their lead to 12.