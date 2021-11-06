PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy Saturday night.

The Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are tied with Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1) atop the East Division standings, but the Mountaineers are in the driver's seat after a 30-27 series victory last month.

Coastal Carolina announced an hour before the game that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would not play. The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. McCall is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.

Carpenter, who entered with 19 pass attempts this season, connected with Kameron Brown for a 12-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Carpenter made it 14-0 with a 23-yard run, and Mason Shelton recovered a blocked punt and returned it 33 yards for a three-touchdown lead.

It was Alex Spillum's second blocked punt of the season, after a block and TD recovery in the end zone against Kansas.