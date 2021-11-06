PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy Saturday night.
The Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are tied with Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1) atop the East Division standings, but the Mountaineers are in the driver's seat after a 30-27 series victory last month.
Coastal Carolina announced an hour before the game that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would not play. The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. McCall is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.
Carpenter, who entered with 19 pass attempts this season, connected with Kameron Brown for a 12-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Carpenter made it 14-0 with a 23-yard run, and Mason Shelton recovered a blocked punt and returned it 33 yards for a three-touchdown lead.
It was Alex Spillum's second blocked punt of the season, after a block and TD recovery in the end zone against Kansas.
Josaiah Stewart led the defensive effort for Coastal Carolina, which forced four turnovers and held Georgia Southern (2-7, 1-5) to 233 total yards. Stewart finished four sacks.
Carpenter was 13-of-20 passing for Coastal Carolina. Shermari Jones carried it 20 times for 96 yards and a TD.
Backup Cam Ransom was 5 of 10 for 64 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass to Beau Johnson early in the fourth quarter to put Georgia Southern on the board. Starter Justin Tomlin was intercepted once in 13 attempts.
The Eagles entered ranked 11th in FBS with an average of 230.6 yards rushing. Tomlin finished with a game-high 39 yards rushing.
The takeaway
Coastal Carolina: Although Georgia Southern is last in FBS by allowing 322.4 passing yards a game, the Chanticleers only put up 85 yards through the air while rushing for 220 against an Eagles defense that allows 155.
Georgia Southern: Todd Helton, who was fired by Southern California on Sept. 13, was hired by Georgia Southern on Tuesday and introduced at the school Thursday. He observed the game but is not making coaching decisions until after the season. He plans to evaluate players and coaches and begin recruiting while Kevin Whitley will continue as interim coach after replacing Chad Lunsford following a 1-3 start.
Up next
Coastal Carolina: Hosts Georgia State next Saturday.
Georgia Southern: At Texas State next Saturday.
Samford 35, The Citadel 14
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jay Stanton ran for a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown, Samford's defense and special teams added scores and the Bulldogs defeated The Citadel 35-14 on Saturday.
Stanton's 68-yard run gave Samford (4-5, 3-4 Southern Conference) a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and Montrell Washington added a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown for a 21-7 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Demarcus Ware scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and Midnight Steward scored on a 94-yard fumble return.
Quarterback Jaylan Adams led The Citadel (2-7, 1-5) with 23 rushes for 80 yards but was just 4-of-12 passing for 73 yards. He ran for both of the Bulldogs' touchdowns.
Samford quarterback Liam Welch completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards.
Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10
SPARTANBURG (AP) — Chad Copeland passed for a touchdown and ran for another as Chattanooga rolled over Wofford 35-10 on Saturday.
Copeland was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards including a 44-yard touchdown to Chris James. Copeland scored on a 1-yard run for the game's first score to begin run of 21 second-quarter points, his TD run and scoring pass bookending a 27-yard touchdown run by Ailym Ford for a 21-3 halftime lead.
Ford finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Tyrell Price also had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score. Gino Appleberry added the other Mocs touchdown.
James Wells returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Terriers (1-8, 0-7), who have lost a program-record 11 straight Southern Conference games dating to last spring, a streak that began with a 24-13 loss at Chattanooga.
The Mocs (6-3, 5-1) are in a three-way tie with East Tennessee State and Mercer atop the Southern Conference.
NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18
CHARLESTON (AP) — Kashon Baker ran for two touchdowns, special teams added a score and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 21-18 on Saturday.
Joseph Stuckey intercepted a pass near midfield to secure the game with 1:27 to play for the Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Big South).
On a third-and-9 play from its own 7, the Aggies gained 92 yards as Jalen Fowler found Bhayshul Tuten for a catch-and-run. Baker punched it in on the next play.
On it's next possession, Charleston Southern was punting from its 30 when the snap went over the punter's head and Jazir Station recovered it in the end zone.
Baker pushed the lead to 21-3 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Kyris Barnett and Jack Chambers had rushing touchdowns for the Buccaneers (3-5, 2-4) in the fourth quarter.
Western Carolina 43, Furman 42
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Benjamin scored a go-ahead 85-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining and Western Carolina held off Furman 43-42 on Saturday for its third straight win.
Benjamin was left wide open over the middle at midfield and he easily raced into the end zone. Western Carolina was forced to punt with 2:47 remaining in the fourth and Dejuan Bell returned it 28 yards before a blind-side hit forced the ball out and the Paladins recovered it.
The Catamounts held Furman scoreless in the fourth quarter, including the Paladins missing a 62-yard field goal as time expired.
Rogan Wells was 22-of-33 passing for 386 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Western Carolina (3-6, 3-3 Southern). Wells also carried it 13 times for 91 yards and a score. TJ Jones added two rushing touchdowns, carrying it 13 times for 14 yards.
Dominic Roberto scored four touchdowns on the ground, while rushing for 196 yards for Furman (4-5, 2-4).
Valparaiso 65, Presbyterian 55
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Orekoya, who had one touchdown this season and two for his career, ran for four including the game-clincher Saturday as Valparaiso fended off Presbyterian 65-55 on Saturday.
Orekoya tied a program record with his four rushing touchdowns and Valparaiso's total of eight rushing TDs bested the program record of seven. In the combined 120 points, Valparaiso's 65 are the most since 1986 and fifth-highest in program history.
Robert Washington carried 26 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns for Valparaiso (3-6, 3-3 Pioneer Football League). Orekoya had 15 carries for 54 yards. The Beacons survived 11 penalties for 105 yards.
Presbyterian's Jalen Jones caught six passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns — both program records in Division I competition. Jones pulled in a 50-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter and Jalyn Witcher scored on a 27-yarder after an onside kick, pulling the Blue Hose to within 58-55 with 7:43 left to play.
The Beacons stopped Presbyterian (2-7, 0-6) on downs two more times to hold onto the win.