PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Furman holds off Charleston Southern behind Wilson's 3 TDs

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

CHARLESTON (AP) — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins' first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left.

Wilson was 7-of-15 passing for 109 yards with an interception and he carried it six times for 48 yards and two scores for Furman (3-1), which was coming off a victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State. Starter Tyler Huff was 6-of-12 passing in the first half for 53 yards and an interception.

Isaiah Bess and Ross Malmgren combined to complete 18 of 36 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-4).

The teams combined for just 13 first downs in the first half, 270 total yards and five turnovers. Furman led 10-9 after Wilson's 5-yard scoring run, capping a 93-yard drive, with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Each team finished with four turnovers — two intercepts and two fumbles apiece.

Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 107 yards as Kennesaw State won the battle of winless teams, topping Wofford 24-22 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (1-2) led 24-9 early in the fourth quarter before Wofford got within two points with 6:08 remaining on Nathan Walker's 1-yard TD run. The Terriers could have tied it but couldn't convert the two-point attempt.

The Owls responded with a seven-play drive that chewed up 4 minutes, 28 seconds, but it only netted 17 yards as Wofford got it back at its 18 with 1:35 left. The Terriers got to their 49 and stopped the clock with 12 seconds left before Joel Parker ended it with a sack.

Jimmy Weirick threw for 358 yards, setting a Wofford single-game record set in 1969 by Harold Chandler. Landon Parker caught six passes for 155 yards and Rickie Shaw II added 72 yards receiving for Wofford (0-4).

Kennesaw State intercepted two of Weirick's passing, including one returned 78 yards for a score by Markeith Montgomery to give Kennesaw State a 14-6 lead.

Newberry 32, Erskine 14

Benedict 40, Kentucky State 14

North Greenville 34, Findlay 27

Tuskegee 35, Allen 27