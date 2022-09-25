PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Davidson routs Presbyterian 56-24

Davidson 56, Presbyterian 24

CLINTON (AP) — Freshman TJ Magee set the tone when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Davidson breezed to a 56-24 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Jayden Waddell completed 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown — a 67-yard second-quarter strike to Clarence Freeman IV — for Davidson (3-1) in a Pioneer Football League opener. Waddell also rushed 16 times for 105 yards, including a 37-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats backup quarterback Luke Durkin threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mark McCurdy in the final minute of the first half to give Davidson a 35-10 lead.

Coy Williams rushed for two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Dylan Sparks and McCurdy also ran for scores. Ten different players carried the ball as Davidson piled up 396 yards on the ground.

Freshman Nate Hayden completed 16 of 26 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-3). Delvecchio Powell II had the TD catch for the Blue Hose.

Newberry 32, Erskine 14

NEWBERRY -- A stout rushing defensive effort from the Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC) football team that kept the visiting Erskine College Flying Fleet to negative rushing yards on the day lifted the Wolves to a 32-14 win at home in conference action on Saturday, September 24.

Newberry was able to out-gain the Fleet 352-189 on the evening though the Wolves defense forced the Fleet's rushing attack to -7 yards on the night. The Wolves were able to rattle off 219 yards on the ground led by the sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville), who took 16 carries for 125 yards and a score on the night. Freshman Dwayne Wright (Charleston) and graduate Dre Harris (Greenville) each tallied a score on the evening as well. The Wolves were also able to record 133 yards through the air on the evening.

The Wolves hit the road next weekend as they travel to Carson-Newman for another league contest. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Tuskegee 35, Allen 27

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In their home and conference opener, Tuskegee won a high-scoring matchup, 35-27, against Allen in SIAC play Saturday.

The Golden Tigers (2-2, 1-0 SIAC) led for the entirety of the game after jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter with a pair of quick scores despite trailing the Yellow Jackets in total offense as well time of possession.

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

CHARLESTON (AP) — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins' first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left.

Wilson was 7-of-15 passing for 109 yards with an interception and he carried it six times for 48 yards and two scores for Furman (3-1), which was coming off a victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State. Starter Tyler Huff was 6-of-12 passing in the first half for 53 yards and an interception.

Isaiah Bess and Ross Malmgren combined to complete 18 of 36 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-4).

The teams combined for just 13 first downs in the first half, 270 total yards and five turnovers. Furman led 10-9 after Wilson's 5-yard scoring run, capping a 93-yard drive, with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Each team finished with four turnovers — two intercepts and two fumbles apiece.

Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 107 yards as Kennesaw State won the battle of winless teams, topping Wofford 24-22 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (1-2) led 24-9 early in the fourth quarter before Wofford got within two points with 6:08 remaining on Nathan Walker's 1-yard TD run. The Terriers could have tied it but couldn't convert the two-point attempt.

The Owls responded with a seven-play drive that chewed up 4 minutes, 28 seconds, but it only netted 17 yards as Wofford got it back at its 18 with 1:35 left. The Terriers got to their 49 and stopped the clock with 12 seconds left before Joel Parker ended it with a sack.

Jimmy Weirick threw for 358 yards, setting a Wofford single-game record set in 1969 by Harold Chandler. Landon Parker caught six passes for 155 yards and Rickie Shaw II added 72 yards receiving for Wofford (0-4).

Kennesaw State intercepted two of Weirick's passing, including one returned 78 yards for a score by Markeith Montgomery to give Kennesaw State a 14-6 lead.

Scores

Limestone 27, UVA Wise 13

Benedict 40, Kentucky State 14

North Greenville 34, Findlay 27

Limestone 27, UVA-Wise 13