PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Benedict wins Carolinas Classic, 58-14

COLUMBIA – Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berrry preaches about the importance of all three phases of a football game – offense, defense and special teams.

In Saturday's season opener against Elizabeth City State, the Tigers dominated in all three phases to take a 58-14 victory in the Carolinas Classic.

Benedict racked up 550 yards of total offense; held Elizabeth City State to 243 yards of offense, 0-for-10 on third and fourth downs; and had several big plays on special teams, including a blocked punt which helped lead to a Benedict touchdown.

"We talk about winning all three phases," said Berry. "There were times last year where we might play well on defense and didn't play as well on offense, and so-so on special teams or vice versa. At the end of the day, I think all three phases found a way to win this football game."

The Tigers rushed for 215 yards, with newcomers Deondra Duehart (51 yards on 8 carries) and Noah Zaire Scotland (50 yards on 10 carries) leading the way.

Jabari Tucker scored three touchdowns on the night, getting a pair of scoring passes along with a 25-yard run.

Benedict takes to the road next week, traveling to face the Lane Dragons in Jackson, Tenn.

Newberry 40, Allen 6

NEWBERRY -- The defending South Atlantic Conference champions got off to a roaring start to the 2022 campaign as the Newberry College Wolves (1-0) upended Allen University (0-1) by a final score of 40-6 at Setzler Field on Saturday.

The Wolves were led in the ground and pound game by freshman Dwayne Wright (Charleston), who carried 12 times for 133 yards. Graduate student Dre Harris (Greenville scurried for 47 yards and a score on eight carries while freshman Trakell Murray (Walterboro) picked up 24 yards on seven carries.

Harris tossed three touchdowns on the night for 189 yards with four receivers each topping the leader board with a pair of receptions. Senior Andre Banks (Lincolnville), graduate Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) and graduate Tommy Washington (Spartanburg) were able to haul in scores for the Wolves.

The Wolves return to action next weekend as they make the trip to Tigerville to take on the Crusaders of North Greenville University. Kickoff for the non-conference contest is 7 p.m.

Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Wringing in a brand-new season on Saturday night in a visiting capacity, the Presbyterian College football team was felled by the Governors of Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn., 63-0.

The Blue Hose will turn their attention to their first bout on their own turf next weekend, welcoming Virginia University of Lynchburg to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10. Kickoff in Clinton is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Erskine wins by forfeit

GREENWOOD -- The University of Fort Lauderdale Football team forfeited their season opener at Erskine College on Saturday. With 5:56 remaining in the second quarter, the Fort Lauderdale trailed 49-2.

Other scores

Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28

Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0

W Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38