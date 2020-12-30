Offense wins championships: CFP defenses face stiff challenges

Best player: Surtain is a shutdown cornerback who was the SEC defensive player of the year and is a Jim Thorpe Award finalist. Has 32 tackles, an interception and 10 pass breakups.

Clemson

The Skinny: The Tigers are not as star heavy and don't have an Isaiah Simmons-type to lead the way. That balanced approach has Clemson giving up fewer points this year than last season’s group. The soft spot may be in pass coverage, where Clemson is giving up 198 yards a game, about 30 yards more than last year.

Best player: Linebacker James Skalski is a fierce hitter and the glue that holds the group together. When he missed games against Boston College and Notre Dame with an injury, Clemson allowed 75 points and lost to the Irish. With Skalski back the past three games, the Tigers have given up just 37 total, including only 10 to Notre Dame in the ACC Championship.

Worst game: At Notre Dame, where the Tigers gave up 518 yards — unheard of against a Brent Venables-led defense — and permitted the Irish a long touchdown drive at the end to tie a game they’d eventually win in double overtime.