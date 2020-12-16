O-W's Hezekiah inks to play for the Howard Bison

The challenges of 2020 were only compounded for Orangeburg-Wilkinson wide receiver Nahshawn Hezekiah when the senior at the High School for Health Professions suffered a shoulder injury just three games into this season.
But, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout, described by his teachers and coaches as "focused and persistent," remained a part of the team, coaching up younger players and offering words of encouragement, until he healed up and was able to return to play the final game of the 6-2 season for the Bruins.
On Wednesday - the first day seniors nationwide could sign with NCAA Division I football programs for the 2021 class - Hezekiah's positive attitude, grades, athleticism and determination afforded him the opportunity to sign a national letter-of-intent to play football at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Available for just 4 games in his senior campaign, in a season already shortened by changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hezekiah drew double coverage from opposing teams, but still posted 10 receptions for 172 yards receiving, including 2 touchdown receptions, along with one carry for 6 yards and a rushing touchdown.
"I'm glad I did already commit to a school before this season, because I would have been stuck, with no programs having camps or anything," Hezekiah said, after signing in front of family, friends and coaches on the HSHP campus. "It's been hard on 2021 (senior) athletes, but this has worked out great for me.
"I think we are going to have 22 or 23 guys in this signing class. Some schools wanted me to play tight end, but Howard wanted me only as a wide receiver. I'm a wide receiver. I want to major in sports broadcasting. I've always been looking forward to this day, to the opportunity to play D-I football. I knew I could do it, even coming in my freshman year of high school. But, it was just a matter of sticking to it and wanting to do it. 2020 has been a hard year for everybody, but I appreciate my family, my teachers, my coaches, and everyone else who helped me get to this point."
Hezekiah was recruited by multiple programs, including South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, SC State and Jackson State. But, Howard remained steady, with the staff of first-year Bison coach Larry Scott convinced the big-play receiver should be added to the program.
Howard’s football program competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – along South Carolina State – in the NCAA’s Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Kevin "Butch" Crosby, head football coach at O-W, was glad to see Hezekiah be the first of several graduating Bruins to sign to play on the college level. Others are expected to sign during the February signing period.
"This is a blessing for the program, a blessing for this community, and of course a blessing for Nahshawn and his family," Crosby said. "He was green when he transferred in here a few years ago, but I told him to trust the process and good things would happen.
"He got hurt, but he was there every morning at 6, which actually made our younger guys better, as he showed his leadership even when he couldn't play. Any time we had him on the field and threw it up to him, we felt like he could get it. College coaches come from out of town because we have players like this who can play on the next level. He was determined to go to an HBCU, and I think Howard is getting a steal with him joining their program."
The Bison have at least two Palmetto State wide receivers in the 2021 signing class, as Williston-Elko's Adrian Chandler (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) also inked to make it official with Howard on Wednesday. Both plan to catch passes from Gaffney quarterback Undre Lindsay, another commit to this signing class.
Coach Crosby will be coaching Hezekiah in one last game on the high school level, as both are set to be part of The High School Blitz All-Star Game scheduled to be played at Woodland High School in Dorchester County on Saturday, January 2 at 1 p.m.
