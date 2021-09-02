No. 22 Coastal Carolina, McCall blow out The Citadel 52-14

CONWAY — Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Coastal Carolina scored on its first seven possessions in a season-opening 52-14 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.

The Chanticleers were among the biggest surprises last season, going 11-1 and winning the Sun Belt Conference's East Division after being picked last in the preseason.

They earned their first preseason ranking this year and made sure they lived up to the billing.

McCall, last year's Sun Belt offensive player of the year, directed an efficient, dynamic offense that scored touchdowns the first four times it had the ball. After a field goal to close the opening half, the Chants scored TDs on its first two series of the third quarter.

McCall completed 16 of 19 passes before coming out early in the third quarter.

Reese White had scoring runs of 4 and 16 yards, before McCall, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, connected with Javion Heiligh on a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 28-0.

Heiligh had six catches for 133 yards, his third straight game with 100-plus yards receiving. Shermari Jones also had two touchdowns and ran for 100 yards for Coastal Carolina.