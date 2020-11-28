No. 16 Coastal Carolina tops Texas State, wins Sun Belt East

Marable added a 23-yeard scoring run two minutes into the third quarter. He closed with 16 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

The Chants rushed for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas State's lone touchdown in the first half came on a 14-yard pass from Brady McBride to Javen Banks with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter. The 77-yard drive cut the Chants' lead to 14-7 at the time.

McBride, the Sun Belt's reigning Offensive Player of the Week, completed 20 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The Bobcats were held to 318 yards, including just 116 yards rushing on 24 carries.

The takeaway

Texas State: The Bobcats have finished above .500 just once in their last nine seasons. They have three two-win seasons in the past five years and are 5-19 in two seasons under Jake Spavital, who signed a five-year contract with the school in 2018. Texas State was 7-28 in three seasons under previous head coach Everett Withers before his dismissal.

Coastal Carolina: With a conference title secure, the Chants will focus on closing out a perfect regular season and trying to improve their bowl opportunities. Coastal has scored 40-plus points in four games this season.