No. 15 Coastal Carolina chasing bigger stakes with each win

Chadwell likes his team's attitude at not getting too far ahead of themselves. It's not quite time to plan for a New Year's Six spot.

"Each week, we're just trying to avoid the COVID-19 virus and play better than we did," Chadwell said. "If we get up to 12-0 and Sun Belt champions, we'll do a commercial for that and maybe they'll put us in."

They'll make it hard to keep them out if they keep moving up the rankings and into the top 12. And they're playing like they can't be stopped from reaching their goals.

The Chants are coming off a 51-0 rout of Georgia State, where quarterback Grayson McCall returned from injury to pass for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns.

South Alabama is trying to keep pace with one-loss Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt's West Division. The Jaguars are coming off a 24-17 loss at Georgia Southern last Saturday.

Some other things to watch for when No. 15 Coastal Carolina plays South Alabama:

Remember last time

Coastal's Chadwell said there may be some holdover from the last time these teams played as South Alabama kept the Chants from a sixth win and a bowl game with a 31-28 victory.

Let's play two