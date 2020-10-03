McCall throws for 4 TDs, Coastal Carolina cruises 52-23

CONWAY (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 52-23 victory over Arkansas State in both teams' Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 — including a victory at Kansas on Sept. 12 — for the first time since 2015 after dominating time of possession by over 22 minutes. It was their first game since a win over Campbell on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina completed a 94-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes — the longest drive in program history by both time and distance — on McCall's 3-yard touchdown pass to CJ Marable with under minute left in the first half for a 24-14 lead.

The Chanticleers added a nearly eight-minute drive to open the second half with McCall hitting Kameron Brown with a 3-yard score to lead 31-14.

McCall, a redshirt freshman, was 20-of-29 passing, including a 72-yard score to Isaiah Likely. Jaivon Heiligh had 93 yards receiving and a score. The Chanticleers rolled up 539 total yards.

Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher split time at quarterback for Arkansas State (1-2), combining for 349 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Bowling had 115 yards receiving with two scores. Arkansas State rushed for only 36 yards.