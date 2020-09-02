Georgia QB Newman opts out of season to do early prep for draft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, has opted out of playing another collegiate snap less than 24 days before the team's first game.

He said he plans to do early preparation for the 2021 NFL draft.

Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday. He said he decided to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”

Newman said his decision was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.”

The decision leaves Georgia's quarterback race wide open.

Coach Kirby Smart said Newman would “remain in good standing with the team.” He said Georgia and the Southeastern Conference have made the health and safety of student-athletes the priority during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have emphasized continually that any student-athlete who decides to opt out because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 would be fully supported," Smart said in a statement released by Georgia. He said that includes honoring Newman's scholarship and giving him access to the team's facilities.