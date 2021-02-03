Four O-W signees thankful for the opportunities

“When I first started playing football, I worked my way up, going from JV all the way up to varsity. Then, this year I had a lot of accomplishments making All-State, (T&D) Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region,” Austin said.

Austin said his goal is to leave a mark at S.C. State.

“I want to leave an impact and show that State’s really not a bad school to go because a lot of people from Orangeburg, they’re trying to get out of South Carolina, but it’s really a lot you can do in state financially and academically,” Austin said.

The third Bruin defensive player, Andre Linton, is headed to the Upstate to play for the North Greenville Crusaders.

The defensive end made 28 tackles, including nine for a loss, had four sacks and forced and recovered one fumble in his senior campaign.

After signing, Linton said he is ready to get to work.

“I really feel like I’m ready to get back into work and the flow of things. I’m really ready to get up there and start working out with the team,” Linton said.

Linton said he has been in constant contact with his future coaches. “That’s what really separated that college from other colleges."