ESPN GameDay coming to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY -- ESPN College GameDay will head to the "Surf Turf" on Saturday, Dec. 5, as the premier college football pregame show will go live from Coastal Carolina University prior to the No. 14 nationally ranked Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) facing No. 25 Liberty (9-0) on ESPNU at 2 p.m. ET.

Coastal will host the 2020 Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt East Division Championship with a 49-14 win over Texas State last Saturday.

C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Chanticleers rolled up 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.

Coastal has scored 40-plus points in four games this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0