 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ESPN GameDay coming to Coastal Carolina
0 comments
alert

ESPN GameDay coming to Coastal Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GameDay at Coastal

CONWAY -- ESPN College GameDay will head to the "Surf Turf" on Saturday, Dec. 5, as the premier college football pregame show will go live from Coastal Carolina University prior to the No. 14 nationally ranked Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) facing No. 25 Liberty (9-0) on ESPNU at 2 p.m. ET.

Coastal will host the 2020 Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt East Division Championship with a 49-14 win over Texas State last Saturday.

C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Chanticleers rolled up 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.

Coastal has scored 40-plus points in four games this season.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News