COVID chaos: Sun Belt Conference title game canceled, Coastal unbeaten into bowl season

CONWAY — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

Both schools were in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory in the first Sun Belt title game featuring a matchup of ranked teams.

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0, No. 12 CFP), the Sun Belt's first top 10 team, was set to host Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 No. 19 CFP).