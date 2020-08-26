COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wolfpack-Hokies rescheduled because of COVID-19

Wolfpack-Hokies rescheduled
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the N.C. State-at-Virginia Tech football game will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the N.C. State football team.
Coastal gets Sept. 19 game
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers announced they added old Big South foe Campbell University to the football schedule, hosting the Camels at Brooks Stadium that Saturday and bringing their game total for the 2020 season to 11, postandcourier.com reported.
The Chants will play three non-conference games and eight Sun Belt games.
This will be the second-ever matchup between the Camels and the Chants. Coastal Carolina defeated Campbell 58-21 in 2018.
Furman, Wofford ranked
SPARTANBURG – In the STATS Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 poll released on Tuesday, Furman was ranked #15 and Wofford was #16.
Voters in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 selected a preseason poll and projected where the season might have headed if most conferences and schools hadn’t postponed their fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among conferences, the Big Sky and MVFC tied for the most teams in the rankings with five each.
North Dakota State was ranked at the top of the poll, followed by James Madison, Northern Iowa, Weber State, South Dakota State, Montana State, Montana, Villanova, Illinois State, Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas, Sacramento State, Austin Peay, Nicholls, and then Furman and Wofford. North Carolina A&T is #19.
Other teams from the Southern Conference that received votes were The Citadel and Chattanooga.
MEAC volleyball picks
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina A&T State senior setter/rightside Edie Brewer was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced. Howard was predicted to claim the Northern Division, while the Aggies were tapped to be atop the Southern Division.
All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Howard, which has won the last five MEAC volleyball titles, went 9-1 in league play last season to clinch another Northern Division regular-season crown. The Bison were picked to do so again this season, racking up 20 first-place votes and 117 points. Coppin State was picked to finish second. Morgan State, Delaware State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Norfolk State rounded out the Northern Division poll.
In the Southern Division, defending regular-season champion North Carolina A&T State racked up 98 points and 20 first-place votes. Florida A&M (73 points) and Bethune-Cookman (57 points) were picked second and third, respectively, with each school picking up a first-place vote. North Carolina Central and South Carolina State wrapped up the Southern Division predicted order of finish.
The fall 2020 season is currently slated to be played in the spring, pending conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA scheduling guidelines for fall championships being played in the spring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!