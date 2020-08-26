COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wolfpack-Hokies rescheduled because of COVID-19

Among conferences, the Big Sky and MVFC tied for the most teams in the rankings with five each.

North Dakota State was ranked at the top of the poll, followed by James Madison, Northern Iowa, Weber State, South Dakota State, Montana State, Montana, Villanova, Illinois State, Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas, Sacramento State, Austin Peay, Nicholls, and then Furman and Wofford. North Carolina A&T is #19.

Other teams from the Southern Conference that received votes were The Citadel and Chattanooga.

MEAC volleyball picks

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina A&T State senior setter/rightside Edie Brewer was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced. Howard was predicted to claim the Northern Division, while the Aggies were tapped to be atop the Southern Division.

All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.