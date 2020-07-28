College football schedule is a grab bag of regional plans

GROUP OF FIVE: It is not entirely fair to lump the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt together, but the fact is all are at the mercy of the Power Five in some way. The Big Ten and Pac-12 already have left holes all over Group of Five schedules and potentially in budgets. Many of those canceled nonconference games came with big paydays for the smaller schools. The MAC lost 11 games against Big Ten teams. The Mountain West is out 13 games, some of them home games, because of the Pac-12's decision. The Big 12 and SEC teams might fill a few holes, but most likely will have to turn to each other and FCS schools if they want to play more than conference games. Same goes for the independents not named Notre Dame such as BYU.