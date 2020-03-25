College football coaches lament lost spring practice opportunities

“We've provided the workouts through an app on their iPhones so that they can download their workouts, we can track their progress,” Wellman said.

Fickell said he is not overly concerned about his veteran players. Sometimes keeping those guys engaged and motivated in spring practice is a challenge. Losing spring practice is a huge setback for younger players, especially at a developmental program like Cincinnati.

“They’re going to lose half a year of development,” he said.

Illinois center Doug Kramer, a senior, said nothing compares to the amount of repetitions a player gets in spring ball "to work on specific skills that you can bring to the team sets.

“Also, you're going to miss out on those team reps, which are big just to get the timing of the offense and the repetition of the defense."

Fickell said he only can imagine how hard it would be for a rookie coach to have spring football canceled and his team scattered to the wind.

Not only is Jeff Hafley new to Boston College, but he's a first-time head coach at any level. The Eagles got in five spring practices.