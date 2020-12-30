Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year

Earlier this week, senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was named an AP All-American and senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was selected to the third team.

"This has been the best senior leadership class I have ever been around," Chadwell said.

The Chants' perfect season came to an end last week when they lost in overtime to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

Chadwell came to Coastal Carolina in 2017 as offensive coordinator for former coach Joe Moglia after four successful season at FCS Charleston Southern. Instead of being offensive coordinator, Chadwell served as interim head coach at Coastal in his first season when Moglia needed to sit out for health reasons.

"That was the worst professional year of my life. It was so challenging," Chadwell said. "It was basically being a substitute teacher when everybody knew the teacher was coming back."

Moglia returned for one season in 2018 and then retired, handing it off to Chadwell, who quickly brought the program to new heights.

"I never doubted that it would work. I felt strongly about what we were doing," Chadwell said. "I think this year was maybe the first time it was truly my team."

And it turned out to be the best team in school history.