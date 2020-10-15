Coastal Carolina knocks off No. 21 La.-Lafayette 30-27

LAFAYETTE, La. — Massimo Biscardi made a 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds left to give Coastal Carolina a 30-27 victory over No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night in Sun Belt matchup of unbeaten teams.

Freshman Grayson McCall threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help the Chanticleers (4-0, 2-0) beat a ranked team for the first time. The 4-0 start is their first in FBS play.

"We've never been in this position before," second-year Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. "For us to be able to come out with a victory, in a Wednesday night game on national television, there's tons of excitement here."

Coastal drove 60 yards in the final 5:30 to set up Biscardi, a three-year starter who has hit 31 of 39 field goal attempts. McCall had two completions for first downs on the drive and finished 17 of 24 for 202 yards. He has 11 TD passes in four games.

"I trusted my preparation, and I had teammates that believed in me," Biscardi said. "I kind of blacked out, I didn't even think to be honest. I just went down my lines and it went in."

The Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 2-1) rallied three times with tying touchdowns, two by Elijah Mitchell. His 1-yard burst with 12:44 left tied it at 27.