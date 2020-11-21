COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Chants rally past App St.

If Coastal wins its final three regular-season games, it could lead to a New Year's Six bowl appearance. More immediately, though, the Chants know that they need to win only one of their two final conference games to lock up a berth in the Sun Belt championship game.

A spot that previously has been taken by Appalachian State.

"They've been the king of the mountain for a long time. They've been the cream of the crop," Chadwell said. "For us to beat them for the first time, have the best Sun Belt start ever and beat their record, that means a lot."

The takeaway

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers almost assuredly lost out on a chance to play in the Sun Belt title game. The Chants would need to lose both of their final two conference games to open that door. However, they remain on solid footing for a bowl berth.

Coastal Carolina: The Chants are expected to improve upon their No. 15 ranking as they inch up for the chance to play in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Lobbying for more love