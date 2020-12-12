COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Chanticleers survive 42-38 scare against Troy

TROY, Ala. — Grayson McCall and Coastal Carolina put together a final drive that was perfection, just like their regular season.

Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from McCall with 45 seconds left and No. 11 Coastal Carolina preserved its first unblemished regular season with a 42-38 win over Troy on Saturday.

McCall needed just 45 seconds to move the Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference), who didn't have any timeouts, 75 yards for the winning score. He completed all four of his passes on the drive, three of them to Heiligh.

They survived a sandwich game between an upset of then-No. 8 BYU and the league title game against No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette.

"We found a way to get it done and that's what championship teams do," Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. "It wasn't pretty and it looked like it was dire straits.

"Our quarterback looked like a freshman on the second to last drive. He didn't look like a freshman on that last drive. Just an unbelievable way to end the football game," he said.

The Trojans (5-6, 3-4) didn't make it easy for the highest-ranked team to visit Veterans Memorial Stadium.