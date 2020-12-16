 Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina extends Chadwell's contract
Coastal Carolina extends Chadwell's contract

Touchdown Club Speaker

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina head football coach, was the speaker for the Oct. 3, 2019 meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club inside The Cinema. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

CONWAY (AP) — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated football season.

The school announced it has extended Chadwell's contract through 2027, a move to hopefully take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.

Chadwell's name had been mentioned in two Southeastern Conference coaching searches, at South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks recently hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer while the Commodores named Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as coach.

Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he's led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.

COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Chanticleers survive 42-38 scare against Troy

Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.

Unbeaten Coastal gets upset over BYU

Chadwell is in his second full season as Coastal Carolina coach. He served as interim coach in 2017 when Joe Moglia took a leave of absence due to medical issues.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com

Chadwell previously coached in other parts of the Palmetto State, at Charleston Southern and North Greenville.

