Clemson will be without Trevor Lawrence against Notre Dame

CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.
After Clemson's 34-28 home win against Boston College on Saturday, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence would miss his second straight week because of the virus.
Swinney was informed Thursday of Lawrence's test and ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation.
Freshman backup D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second college start with Lawrence sidelined.
The Tigers (7-0 overall, 6-0 in ACC play) had their latest round of coronavirus testing on Friday.
Swinney said before the game Lawrence was in good spirits and doing well. The coach said Lawrence spoke to the team that day via Zoom.
After Saturday's win, Swinney said Lawrence will be out of COVID-19 protocol in time to play, but due to the cardiac tests required by ACC protocol after the isolation period, Lawrence will miss the game.
Swinney said Lawrence is feeling fine and like "he could go out there tomorrow."
Swinney said Lawrence will participate in all team meetings via Zoom until Thursday or Friday of next week when he can re-join the team in-person.
Lawrence, who remained at his off-campus housing to watch the Boston College game, tweeted postgame "LET'S GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you."
Swinney anticipates Lawrence traveling with team to Notre Dame next week, despite not being able to play.
"You got the 10 days, but then you have the cardiac part," Swinney said. "He won't be able to get through that in time to play (vs. Notre Dame)."
247Sports.com contributed to this article.
