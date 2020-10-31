Clemson will be without Trevor Lawrence against Notre Dame

CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.

After Clemson's 34-28 home win against Boston College on Saturday, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence would miss his second straight week because of the virus.

Swinney was informed Thursday of Lawrence's test and ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation.

Freshman backup D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second college start with Lawrence sidelined.

The Tigers (7-0 overall, 6-0 in ACC play) had their latest round of coronavirus testing on Friday.

Swinney said before the game Lawrence was in good spirits and doing well. The coach said Lawrence spoke to the team that day via Zoom.

After Saturday's win, Swinney said Lawrence will be out of COVID-19 protocol in time to play, but due to the cardiac tests required by ACC protocol after the isolation period, Lawrence will miss the game.

Swinney said Lawrence is feeling fine and like "he could go out there tomorrow."