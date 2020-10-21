Citadel football now ineligible for SoCon title in spring of 2021

CHARLESTON — The four football games The Citadel played in the fall apparently will cost the Bulldogs a chance for a Southern Conference championship in the spring.

The SoCon announced its schedule for a spring football season on Wednesday, following through on its plan to push football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citadel will be limited to seven SoCon football games in the spring, due to NCAA rules restricting FCS teams to 11 games in the 2020-21 academic year. And because the Bulldogs can’t play a complete, eight-game conference slate, they won’t be eligible for a SoCon title in the spring, a league spokesman said.

The Citadel’s seven-game spring slate, which begins Feb. 27, won’t include rival Furman, the first time since 1945 the teams haven’t played in football.

Furman will be allowed to add an eighth game, the league said.

Citadel officials said they have filed a waiver with the NCAA, asking for permission to play an eighth game in the spring. It’s unclear whether an approved waiver would impact The Citadel’s eligibility for a football championship in the spring.