Citadel football now ineligible for SoCon title in spring of 2021

CHARLESTON — The four football games The Citadel played in the fall apparently will cost the Bulldogs a chance for a Southern Conference championship in the spring.
The SoCon announced its schedule for a spring football season on Wednesday, following through on its plan to push football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Citadel will be limited to seven SoCon football games in the spring, due to NCAA rules restricting FCS teams to 11 games in the 2020-21 academic year. And because the Bulldogs can’t play a complete, eight-game conference slate, they won’t be eligible for a SoCon title in the spring, a league spokesman said.
The Citadel’s seven-game spring slate, which begins Feb. 27, won’t include rival Furman, the first time since 1945 the teams haven’t played in football.
Furman will be allowed to add an eighth game, the league said.
Citadel officials said they have filed a waiver with the NCAA, asking for permission to play an eighth game in the spring. It’s unclear whether an approved waiver would impact The Citadel’s eligibility for a football championship in the spring.
The 16-team FCS playoffs are set to to begin April 24, with the championship game scheduled for May 15 or 16.
The last time The Citadel and Furman did not meet in football was in 1945, during World War II. The next game between the teams will be the 100th in a series that dates back to 1913.
Among SoCon members, ETSU, Furman, Samford, VMI and Wofford elected not to compete in nonconference competition in the fall. The Citadel, Mercer, Chattanooga and Western Carolina each scheduled at least one nonconference fall opponent, but only The Citadel scheduled more than three games.
The Citadel’s spring schedule includes home games against Chattanooga (March 6), Samford (March 27) and ETSU (April 3). The Bulldogs’ road games are at Mercer (Feb. 27), Western Carolina (March 13), Wofford (March 20) and VMI (April 17).
During the fall, The Citadel lost games to South Florida, No. 1 Clemson, Eastern Kentucky and Army West Point. Three of those games included a large check coming back to the program for having played an FBS program.
The Post & Courier contributed to this story
