CAROLINA FOOTBALL:

South Carolina won despite committing three turnovers in its first five drives, including a goal-line fumble that went through the end zone in the first half.

"I told them that we played about as bad as we could in the first half," Beamer said. "And for us to only be down (14-7), we felt like the game was in our hands. That regardless of how bad it looked the first half, we felt like we were in control of the game, if we would just go out there and execute and do our job."

Tyler Snead hit on a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Jsi Hatfield on the game's first offensive snap for the Pirates (0-2), while Holton Ahlers also ran for a short touchdown for the 14-0 lead. But East Carolina struggled to generate consistent offense, with Ahlers completing 11 of 24 passes for just 77 yards and two interceptions.

The Pirates were hosting a Southeastern Conference team for the first time since South Carolina's last visit here in 1997.

"The kids played their tails off," ECU coach Mike Houston said. "I'm very proud of the way we competed, very proud of the physicality and intensity. They gave us a chance to win in the fourth quarter. I thought we had it. Just didn't go our way."

