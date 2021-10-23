CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Wydermyer scores twice as No. 17 A&M routs Gamecocks 44-14

Brown led the Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4) on two touchdown drives after replacing Noland, but also threw an interception in the end zone.

Jaylan Foster grabbed his NCAA-leading fifth interception with about eight minutes left in the first, but the Gamecocks couldn't move the ball after the turnover and had to punt.

The Aggies extended the lead to 14-0 when Wydermyer grabbed a 25-yard touchdown reception on their next possession.

Wydermyer made it 21-0 when he grabbed a short pass and barreled through several defenders for a 28-yard score with about 10 ½ minutes left in the first half.

"I'd like to see us put up more points and I feel like we did a really good job of doing that today," Wydermyer said.

He had 75 yards receiving to give him 1,306 in his career, passing Martellus Bennett (1,246) for most by a tight end in school history.

"He's really getting to playing like he's capable of playing," Fisher said. "He's a weapon."

It looked like Noland had his coaching hat back on three plays after Wydermyer's second TD when he was so preoccupied yelling and gesturing at his teammates to get set that he didn't realize the ball had been snapped and it sailed over his head.