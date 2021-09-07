CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tailback Harris returns after back surgery

"I'm feeling pretty good," said Harris, who usually keeps his comments brief. "I want to do better than I did last year."

Harris was scheduled to play in last week's season-opening 46-0 victory over Eastern Illinois, but an illness kept him on the sideline.

It didn't hurt South Carolina's running game much, gaining 254 yards including 128 from Zaquandre White and 63 from MarShawn Lloyd, who missed all of 2020 with an injury.

Harris' return makes things complete and gives the Gamecocks an added dimension going forward. Just this morning, Beamer joked the running backs meeting room sounded like a "frat party" with the joy they all took in knowing Harris would play.

"It's great to have all of us out there," Lloyd said.

It hasn't been the easiest road for Harris to follow, Beamer said. Harris lives to compete and him missing the spring under a new coaching staff was difficult for him, Beamer explained.

"It would be easy to get frustrated," the first-year coach said. "He wanted to play during preseason camp. He certainly wanted to be out there Saturday night" for the opener.

Harris understood the operation would correct a problem and make him more effective going forward.