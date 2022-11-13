 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: SEC Nation coming to Columbia for Tennessee game

South Carolina Florida Football

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) walks off the filed during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

 Matt Stamey

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pregame show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, sets off for South Carolina to showcase No. 5 Tennessee on the road against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

The show will originate from The Horseshoe from 10 a.m.-noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 19, on SEC Network.

Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation, her sixth season in the host’s chair and her seventh on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of Southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Horseshoe will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m.

The Gamecocks and Volunteers will kick at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

