CAROLINA FOOTBALL: SEC analyst: Program is on the rise

South Carolina football fans aren’t the only ones who took notice of the Gamecocks’ Saturday victory over Clemson, which not only snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers but also ended their 40-game home winning streak.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks’ win, combined with the 63-38 victory over Tennessee the week before, has put the rest of the college football world on notice that Carolina has a program on the rise.

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic manages to sum up his thoughts on each SEC team’s performance from the night before on a Sunday afternoon Twitter thread each week.

Needless to say, Cubelic, who was on the sidelines for South Carolina wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M, was impressed with what he saw from Beamer’s team this week.

“Program-shifting win,” Cubelic said. “Just huge. QB (Spencer Rattler) overcame 2 brutal mistakes. Made huge throws. Juice (Wells) brought it. Moving pieces around on off(ense) helps. Protection not consistent but QB helped get it away a few times. Misdirection helped. 6 (Zacch Pickens) big again on D. Front 7 helped def pass.”

In Cubelic’s podcast (18:50 mark), the SEC Network sideline reporter went on to praise Beamer for winning eight games this season and Rattler for not only bouncing back from the early bad decisions but also for buying time in the pocket against Clemson’s pass-rush.

He also credited offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield for getting Jaheim Bell involved in multiple ways and for attacking the Clemson defense both horizontally and vertically.

Rattler overcame two big interceptions to complete 25 of 39 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a rushing score in the Gamecocks’ 31-30 win.

With the victory over their rival, South Carolina broke into the Top 25 for the second time this season, vaulting to No. 20 in the country in both the AP and coaches polls.

The Gamecocks, bowl eligible in each of Beamer’s first two seasons, finish the regular season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play.