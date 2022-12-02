CAROLINA FOOTBALL: OC choice may affect Rattler's decision

While speculation about Spencer Rattler’s future lingers, the quarterback is not closing the door on returning to South Carolina next season, according to team sources.

At this time, there’s no timeline for when Rattler would make a decision but Gamecock Central has been told that who USC hires as an OC “will play a role” in his choice.

“It’s a real possibility that he’s considering,” a source told Gamecock Central. “How much of the hire will impact his decision is still to be seen, but I’d say it will play a role.”

Present offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is heading for Nebraska to join new coach Matt Rhule's staff as OC after serving in the same role in Columbia for two seasons.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.

GamecockCentral.com previously reported on Rattler’s forthcoming choice on Wednesday, with Chris Clark noting that the former five-star prospect’s return was on the table.

“Rattler improved his stock the last two weeks of the season, but some in the industry believe he would be well-served to run it back one more season in Columbia,” the report said.

The other option that Rattler is weighing out is declaring for the NFL Draft. After throwing for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns in his last two games, Rattler has proven that he’s capable of performing at a high level.

The only question is, does he and his camp feel like it’s enough to get him into a good situation that will help him fulfill his NFL dreams?

“I met with Spencer (on Monday) morning along with about — I’ve probably had about 15 individual meetings with players since yesterday morning,” said head coach Shane Beamer during a Tuesday appearance on 107.5 The Game. “There’s time to make that decision. They don’t have to declare for the draft for another month or so. He wants to make a sound, thorough decision, and he has plenty of time to do that. Like I told him, we’ll support him with whatever he decides to do. We want to arm him and his family and his people with as much information as we can and make the best decision for his future.”

This season, Rattler has thrown for 2,780 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former Oklahoma transfer has completed 235 of his 353 passes in 2022, but has shined the last two weeks in upset wins at home over Tennessee and on the road against Clemson.