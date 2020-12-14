CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gasparilla Bowl is leading projection

In a very insane year already, it feels a little weird to be typing up bowl projections for a team with two wins, but here we are.

The Gamecocks seem in line to go to a bowl game this season in part because of the SEC's large slate of bowl tie-ins and not every conference playing this year.

The team is scheduled to report back to campus this week and some clarity should come over the next week on if and when South Carolina will play its final game of the 2020 season.

The SEC has nine official bowl tie-ins, and potentially 10 if the Gasparilla Bowl selects a team from the SEC. It can choose between the SEC, ACC and American Athletic Conference options.

Right now it seems like the Gasparilla Bowl is the most projected pick, with a few other ones around New Year's Day popping up in bowl projections from the national media.

The Gasparilla Bowl would be played the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, at noon on ABC from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Another projection has South Carolina in the Liberty Bowl, which is New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Other projections have the Gamecocks in the Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN) and the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, noon, ESPN).