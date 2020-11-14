CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks lose in shootout

OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday night.

Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.

During the play, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tossed his clipboard 20 yards in the air at the catch and ran along the sideline 30 yards before stopping to celebrate with a fist pump as Moore completed the game's decisive play.

"I get excited when players make plays," Kiffin said, who gave credit to Corral for making the correct audible on the touchdown. "When you see the play call, the audible and the defense doesn't switch out, I just get really excited."

Moore was surprised to break free and more surprised at his coach's response. "They had a miscommunication back there. Matt just saw me," Moore said. "I really didn't know coach (Kiffin) was doing that (on the sideline). It's great to know your coach has the juice and when we score, he scores."