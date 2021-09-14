CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer expecting QB Doty to be ready

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer remains hopeful that quarterback Luke Doty will be available to play this Saturday against Georgia after missing the first two games of the season with a midfoot injury.

Beamer said in his Tuesday press conference that he "fully expects" Doty to be able to return to action this week as the sophomore signal-caller has continued to take more reps in practice each day.

"Luke was out there," Beamer said. "He was throwing balls, as far as the exact number of reps and all of that stuff, I'm not even sure, to be honest with you. As soon as I walk out of here, I'll go in there with the offensive staff and we'll watch practice from today, but from meeting with Clint (Haggard) each day, it's kind of, 'Okay, he's going to do these periods and work a little bit more each day,' and he did a lot more today than what he did last Tuesday."

This time last week the Gamecocks felt they were close to getting Doty back for the East Carolina game. But the soreness he experienced in the following days kept that from happening with Zeb Noland getting the start for the second straight week.