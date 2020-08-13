Big South Conference eyes spring to play fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the health and well-being of its student-athletes as its top priority, the Big South Conference announced Wednesday that it is delaying its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring.

This includes the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Additionally, fall competitions in the sports of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well.

The Big South football members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at institutional discretion.

Current Big South Conference programs include Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge