AP TOP 25: Assessing voters after volatile weeks

Two weeks into the regular season and already 12 ranked teams have lost, including five to unranked teams.

That's a fair amount of upheaval to the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank so early in the season.

Six teams that were ranked in the preseason are currently unranked and another six teams are ranked but with one loss.

Both the 12 ranked teams losing and six ranked teams with a loss after two weeks of the season are more than at the same point in the previous five normal seasons (2015-19). That's not including last year when the pandemic altered schedules, delaying the start of the season for many teams.

This week Alabama was No. 1 again and Georgia was No. 2 for a second straight week. The rest of the rankings got a good shakeup with Oregon up to four and Iowa at five.

This week's newcomers include No. 20 Arkansas, No. 23 BYU and No. 25 Michigan.

It usually takes about half a season for the the Top 25 to stabilize, give or take a week. Reality Check is ready to start assessing how the voters are doing, something that was shelved during the pandemic because — well — that was kind of a mess.

No. 1 Alabama (2-0)