Chiefs promote SCSU alum to executive VP of communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced that South Carolina State alumnus Ted Crews, a former sports information student assistant at his alma mater, has been promoted to executive vice president of communications.

“Hiring talented individuals and recognizing them for their contributions to our success is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Ted joined the team 10 years ago and over that time has been an invaluable resource for ownership, our executive team, our coaches and our players as they navigate the ever-evolving sports and entertainment media landscape.

"Additionally, he and his staff have evolved into active, integral contributors across all aspects of our business, both on and off the field. We are excited to have Ted continuing to lead our communications efforts moving forward.”

Crews was originally hired as the club’s vice president of communications in 2012. Entering his 24th season in the NFL and his 10th with the Chiefs in 2021, he serves as the primary media contact and spokesperson for the team across both the football and business operations, while also focusing on media scheduling ,preparation and speech writing.