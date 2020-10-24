CAROLINA PANTHERS: Saints face 'frenemy' in Bridgewater

NEW ORLEANS — The time has come for Teddy Bridgewater to return to the place where he rehabilitated his NFL career and try to beat the team that helped him do it.

Bridgewater made two starts in the Superdome last year during his 5-0 run as a fill-in starter for then-injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

If he can win Sunday with his new team, it’ll move the Carolina Panthers (3-3) ahead of New Orleans (3-2) in the NFC South.

“I hated to see him leave the building and now he’s over there. Now he’s the enemy. He’s a frenemy,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said playfully. “He’s an enemy, but he’s a friend. ... And I can’t wait to hit him.”

The Saints tend to be effusive in their praise of Bridgewater, who was attempting to come back from a major knee injury that sidelined him nearly two full seasons when New Orleans made a trade with the New York Jets in 2018 to bring him in as Brees’ backup.

“I really appreciated that time with Teddy, and I’m extremely happy for him and the opportunity that he has there in Carolina,” Brees said. “He’s going to be a franchise quarterback there for a very long time, and have a ton of success — and he deserves it.”