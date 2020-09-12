CAROLINA PANTHERS: Raiders uncertain what they'll see

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has no idea what to expect from the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Nor does his coaching staff.

The Panthers have a new head coach and two new coordinators — all coming from the college level — and a new quarterback. With no preseason games, the Raiders staff doesn't have game tape to watch, no tendencies to focus on and thus no clear picture on how to game plan for Carolina.

"You start to try to meld all of that together to guess what you might be seeing. That's a difficult challenge," Mayock said. "It's a huge challenge for any team Week 1, but when you're talking about a college coach coming in, some pro coaches, other college coaches, new personnel, I think our coaching staff has one of the toughest challenges in Week 1."

The Panthers hired Matt Rhule away from Baylor as head coach, and he brought defensive coordinator Phil Snow — and several other Bears assistants — along with him to Carolina as part of a rebuilding project. On offense, the Panthers hired coveted coordinator Joe Brady, who helped LSU to a national championship last season.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said his staff has spent time watching past game film of the Baylor Bears and LSU Tigers, but adds it's still going to be a challenge.