CAROLINA PANTHERS: Bridgewater to replace Newton

“Stop the word play!!” Newton tweeted. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons and lost his last eight starts for the Panthers.

Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He holds most of the franchise's passing records and has run for more touchdowns than any QB in league history.

But questions have swirled around Newton's health. He is coming off Lisfranc fracture in his left foot and there is still some concern over his recovery from shoulder surgery prior to the 2019 season. There is also a financial element involved: The Panthers can save $19 million under the 2020 salary cap if they trade or release Newton.

Panthers owner David Tepper, who has been noncommittal on Newton's future with the team ever since last season, released what amounted to a goodbye statement Tuesday on Twitter saying “I wish him all of the best.”