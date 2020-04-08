Brady says it was time to leave Patriots

“I had done everything. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people. That will never change,” the three-time NFL MVP said. “And no one can ever take that away from me. No one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl championships away from us.”

Brady also talked about his relationship with Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, moving his family into a mansion owned by Derek Jeter in Tampa and his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

He reiterated there has never been a rift between him and Belichick over who was most responsible for the success of the Patriots, who played in nine Super Bowls and 13 AFC championship games and won 17 division titles over the past two decades.

“I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine. So the fact that you could say: ‘Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?’ I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same in vice-versa as well,” Brady said. “To have him allowed me to be the best I could be. So I’m grateful for that. And I very much believe that he feels the same about me.”

