Five-game win streak adds up to region title for Saints

After opening the season 1-4, including a region loss to Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County could have been left for dead.

Instead, the Saints rallied to win their last five region games, including Friday's 60-14 victory over H-K-T/North. The win Friday gives Calhoun County the region championship and a home playoff next week.

"That loss to Denmark-Olar was probably the best thing for us," Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said following his teams win. "It renewed our focus on the season knowing that each game after was a must win."

Farmer said Friday's game against H-K-T/North could have been a trap game.

"We came out ready to play," Farmer said. "They got a score early on a misplayed punt, but our guys focused on what they needed to do and took them out."

Russell Brunson led the way for the Saints with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown and 83 yards passing and a touchdown. He also added a 75-yard interception return on defense.

Marquez Davenport had 145 yards rushing and a touchdown, Andre Staley had 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Devin Bull had 74 yards rushing and a touchdown and Kerron Scott added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown.