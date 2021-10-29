Five-game win streak adds up to region title for Saints

After opening the season 1-4, including a region loss to Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County could have been left for dead.
Instead, the Saints rallied to win their last five region games, including Friday's 60-14 victory over H-K-T/North. The win Friday gives Calhoun County the region championship and a home playoff next week.
"That loss to Denmark-Olar was probably the best thing for us," Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said following his teams win. "It renewed our focus on the season knowing that each game after was a must win."
Farmer said Friday's game against H-K-T/North could have been a trap game.
"We came out ready to play," Farmer said. "They got a score early on a misplayed punt, but our guys focused on what they needed to do and took them out."
Russell Brunson led the way for the Saints with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown and 83 yards passing and a touchdown. He also added a 75-yard interception return on defense.
Marquez Davenport had 145 yards rushing and a touchdown, Andre Staley had 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Devin Bull had 74 yards rushing and a touchdown and Kerron Scott added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Farmer was proud of his team for winning a region championship, but more importantly, was excited about hosting multiple playoff game.
"I think it's the first region title in about seven years," Farmer said. "We're not scared of any team, I'm scared of Calhoun County. I know if we show up to play then we can match up with anyone in the state."
Calhoun Academy 35, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 7
Calhoun Academy finishes the regular season 8-1 and 5-0 in region play with a 35-7 victory over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 99 yards rushing while Kade Strickland finished with 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Lane Noe had a 72-yard touchdown run while Andrew Tucker and Elliott Brown added touchdowns.
Cameron Crosby was a perfect 3-of-3 on extra points.
Defensively, Noe led CA with four tackles and a sack. Cale Quattlebaum had four tackles while Chase Cooper and Hunter Summers each added sacks. Cade Carson and Preston Taylor each recovered fumbles.
Calhoun Academy will open the first round of the SCISA A playoffs at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Airport 21
The Red Raiders capped off an undefeated (9-0) regular season with a 42-21 victory over Airport Friday night.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt was able to score in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams.
Anthony Williams opened the game with an 84 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Quintin Banks led the Bamberg-Ehrhardt rushing attack with 85 yards and a touchdown. Quincy Bias and Nick Folk also added rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Chaston Crosby tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamie Downing.
On defense, Bias intercepted an Airport pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to open the second half. Bias had two interceptions and recovered a fumble for the Red Raider defense. Isaiah Johnson added an interception while Yzorian Washington had two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Kicker James McIntosh was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt will open the Class A state playoffs next week at home against Hannah-Pamplico. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Lake Marion 40, Burke 16
Lake Marion finished the regular season with a 5-4 record, and clinched a playoff berth with a 40-16 win over Burke Friday night.
Navian Hilliard led the Gators with three rushing touchdowns and passed for another touchdown.
Zay Washington had a rushing touchdown and Detrick Jenkins returned a punt for a touchdown.
Dorchester Academy 32, Bethesda Academy 6
Caleb Byron was 9-of-16 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two touchdowns to help lead Dorchester Academy to a 32-6 win over Bethesda Academy.
Hunter Hartzog rushed for 50 yards and caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Caleb Thompson had 15 tackles and a sack and added an interception return for touchdown of 70 yards.
Ben Marchant had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack while Dylan Price added five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
Dorchester Academy will open the SCISA Class A playoffs at home next week against Lee Academy.
Brookland-Cayce 37, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6
Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell to Brookland-Cayce 37-6 Friday night. With the win the Bearcats claim the region championship. O-W will open the Class AAA playoffs on the road after finishing third in the region.
Pelion 31, Edisto 28
Edisto finishes its season with a 31-28 loss to Pelion Friday night.
Troy Guest completed a 70 yard touchdown pass to Daveoun Vereen while Jaeden Johnson added a rushing touchdown for the Cougars.
Taylen Clinckscales returned a kickoff for a touchdown while Tyler Robinson blocked a punt on special teams.
Defensively, Tyler Rickenbaker had an interception.
Denmark-Olar 48, Military Magnet 0
Chris Sanders had three touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 48-0 win over Military Magnet Friday.
Keithan Washington added two touchdowns while TJ Williams and Xavier Oliver each scored one touchdown.
On defense, Brushaurd Young returned an interception for a touchdown.
Denmark-Olar finishes third in Region 3-A and will open the playoffs on the road next Friday.