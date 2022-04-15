Experienced Edisto on verge of region soccer title

Continuity has been the key to success this season for the Edisto soccer team. The Cougars are currently 11-4 and lead Region V with a 4-1 record.

“These kids started playing together while on junior varsity,” Edisto head coach Jayme Files said. “I coached many of them on junior varsity, and moved up with them to varsity. I have some who I have coached for five seasons. It’s like a family, they know what I expect of them.”

Edisto defeated Wade Hampton 2-1 Monday, and followed with a 4-1 win over Patrick Henry Tuesday. The Cougars will face Silver Bluff at home Monday with a chance to clinch the region championship. It would be the first for Files as head coach of the Cougars.

“The goal for the season is, of course, to win the region, make the playoffs and try to win state,” Files said.

Files said his team plays an attacking brand of soccer that complements his players' skill set, and he praised the way his team has continually learned the game.

“We play a more offensive style of soccer rather than defense,” Files said. “It’s about ball control and making good passes. This team is working together and it shows on the field. Everyone knows how to run their position.”

As of Monday against Wade Hampton, the Cougars have scored 54 goals, nearly four goals per game. Edisto is led by Victor Castno, who had 14 goals prior to Tuesday’s game against Patrick Henry. Josue Lanares-Daras and Carter Files each had 10 goals through Monday.

“Victor is not the only one that can score on this team,” Files said. “We have multiple players who can shoot, and that’s always a good thing. The best thing, they are having fun. They’re not holding their heads down ready to quit (when things get tough) they want to stay with it and play.”

Edisto’s next scheduled game is at home Monday against Silver Bluff. The Cougars will return to Silver Bluff for a game Wednesday.

