Ex-coach files suit vs. SCSU, AD Danely

Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.

Garvin’s lawsuit, filed March 4, alleges his team was underfunded during his entire tenure. He also claims that the school did not give him access to all guaranteed game funds he brought in that he was supposed to be entitled to under his contract.

Garvin spent 11 seasons on the SC State staff, including nine as head coach. His overall record as head coach was 88-166 and 50-75 in MEAC play. His best season was 2015-16 when the Bulldogs finished second in the MEAC with a record of 19-15 and 12-4 in conference. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year.

He was let go from SC State in March 2021.

The lawsuit claims Athletic Director Stacy Danley interfered with Garvin’s ability to coach and win at SC State University in order to install his preferred successor. The lawsuit also claims SC State was negligent in supervising Danley based on allegations of prior issues involving Danley at Alabama State University.

“A University is allowed to hire the coach of its choosing, but there is a right way and a wrong way to go about that,” said Paul Porter, one of the lawyers representing Garvin. “We allege that SC State University failed to uphold its contractual obligations to Coach Garvin to get rid of him and that it was actively courting his successor at the same time.”

The lawsuit also includes a claim of defamation and seeks an unspecified amount in damages to be awarded by a jury.

“Every contract in South Carolina has an underlying duty of good faith and fair dealing. We intend to show that the University did not act in good faith and did not deal fairly with Murray Garvin,” Porter said.

Garvin currently coaches at the high school level in Lexington, Ky. He is represented by Porter and Samantha Albrecht at Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks, LLC in Columbia, SC.

The lawsuit comes nearly two weeks after former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith filed a class-action and individual suit against SC State also alleging lack of funding support for her team.

SC State has not responded to reports of either lawsuit.

