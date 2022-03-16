 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ex-Bulldog coaching in tournament

  • 0

Former South Carolina State player and coach Jamal Brown is making his second straight appearance at the NCAA Tournament beginning Thursday.

Brown is the associate head coach at Norfolk State University. The Spartans earned an automatic bid to this year's tournament after winning the MEAC tournament last week.

Brown, a 1997 graduate of SC State, was a member of the 1996 Bulldog team that went 14-2 and won the MEAC championship. SC State faced Duke in the first round, falling 90-69. 

As an assistant under SC State head coach Cy Alexander, Brown helped lead the Bulldogs to the tournament in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

He still holds the SCSU record for most field goals in an NCAA game (8) and most three-pointers in an NCAA game (6).

Brown helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament last season, where they defeated Appalachian State in the First Four before falling to national runner-up Gonzaga.

Jamal Brown

Brown

 Norfolk State Communications
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson out as Claflin hoops coach

Jackson out as Claflin hoops coach

Claflin announced Friday it has released men's basketball head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson after the Panthers finished the season with a 7-20 record.

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘March Madness’ coach quit his $800,000 a year job to coach basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News