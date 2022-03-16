Ex-Bulldog coaching in tournament

Former South Carolina State player and coach Jamal Brown is making his second straight appearance at the NCAA Tournament beginning Thursday.

Brown is the associate head coach at Norfolk State University. The Spartans earned an automatic bid to this year's tournament after winning the MEAC tournament last week.

Brown, a 1997 graduate of SC State, was a member of the 1996 Bulldog team that went 14-2 and won the MEAC championship. SC State faced Duke in the first round, falling 90-69.

As an assistant under SC State head coach Cy Alexander, Brown helped lead the Bulldogs to the tournament in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

He still holds the SCSU record for most field goals in an NCAA game (8) and most three-pointers in an NCAA game (6).

Brown helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament last season, where they defeated Appalachian State in the First Four before falling to national runner-up Gonzaga.

