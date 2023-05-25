Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Marcus Livingston is returning to his alma mater to become in the next head football coach at Edisto High School.

“It means everything to come back,” Livingston said. “I feel like I have the ear of the community, and the heart of the community. I know what’s going on, and want to do what’s right for the community, give them something they can be proud of on Friday night.”

Edisto named Livingston its new coach after Preston Deaver announced he would not be returning for the upcoming season. Deaver led the Cougars the last four seasons, and compiled a record of 12-24.

Livingston spent the last five seasons at Estill High School. Last year, he led the Gators to an 11-2 record including a 28-0 victory over Edisto.

“Being at Estill was a great opportunity,” Livingston said. “Last year, we were finally able to push through and have a successful season. It took time, building a program, but once we got to that level we were able to win the school’s first region championship since 1995.”

The Gators would advance to the third round of the Class A state playoffs.

“I want to bring that success (to Edisto),” Livingston said. “I’m ready to help them get back to that winning tradition.”

Livingston is a 2002 graduate of Edisto High School. He and some other coaches were working at the school Wednesday evening preparing for spring football practice.

“This spring, I want to start bringing in our culture,” Livingston said. “We’ll spend some time setting our core values and beginning to build the foundation to have success. We’re working from the bottom and building up.”

Prior to taking over at Estill, the Gators had won two games in two seasons. Livingston struggled in his first three years, but began to see progress with a four-win season in 2021. Those first four seasons set the tone for what the Gators would be able to accomplish last year.

“Talking with the other coaches, we have a feel for what we want the program to look like,” Livingston said. “Our goal is to begin implementing our system along with taking part in 7-on-7’s, workouts and two-a-days leading up to the season.”

It was also announced that Roman Singleton, Livingston’s defensive coordinator at Estill, will have the same position at Edisto.

Though he is yet to meet with the whole team, Livingston said he’s had the opportunity to speak with a few of the returning players.

“They’re excited,” Livingston said. “The message to the team is be prepared for success. That’s not just with our record on the field, but also in school and at home.”