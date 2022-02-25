Dwayne Harper picked for S.C. Football Hall of Fame

Three South Carolina State Bulldogs were finalists for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 -- and one has been selected for induction.

Orangeburg native and S.C. State and NFL standout Dwayne Harper will join Jeff Bostic of Clemson, Peter Boulware of Columbia and Florida State, Chester McGlockton of Clemson/Legacy Inductee and Rick Sanford of Rock Hill and South Carolina as inductees.

The five were selected from 30 finalists, including 26 modern-day players and four legacy nominees. Members of the SCFHOF Board of Directors along with supporters, fans and sports media voted to decide the five to be enshrined in March.

Of the finalists, two others played at South Carolina State: John Gilliam and Marion Motley.

Harper is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He played for his home team, South Carolina State from 1985-87. The Bulldog defensive back was picked in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He played six seasons with the Seahawks, five with the San Diego Chargers and one with the Detroit Lions. He started at corner for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX and racked up 571 total tackles in 148 career games.

Bostic played center for the Clemson Tigers from 1977-79 and was an All-ACC performer in 1979. He went on to play in four Super Bowls, winning three with the Washington Commanders, formally known as the Redskins. Bostic also is the only center in NFL history to snap the ball to three different Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, and Mark Rypien. He is the only Clemson player to have played for three Super Bowl Championship teams.

Boulware is from Columbia, and started his career at Heathwood Hall and Spring Valley High School. The All-State football player played defensive end and outside rush linebacker at Florida State (1993-96). Boulware was drafted fourth overall of the 1997 NFL draft in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and played for them for nine seasons. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (1997), became a Super Bowl XXXV Champion in 2001, and was named to four Pro Bowls (1998, 1999, 2002, 2003).

McGlockton played for Clemson from 1989-91. He was a first-round pick (16th overall) by the LA/Oakland Raiders in 1992. McGlockton played six seasons with the Raiders, earning four pro bowls during that time. After playing with the Raiders, he anchored the defensive line for the Chiefs (1998-2000) for the Broncos (2001-2002), and then retired after a season with the New York Jets in 2003. After his football playing days, he coached for the University of Tennessee and Stanford University. He died at the age of 42 from the consequences of left ventricular hypertrophy on Nov. 30, 2011.

Sanford is from Rock Hill and played for the University of South Carolina from 1975-78). He became the first first-round draft pick in Gamecock history in the 1979 draft when he was selected 25th overall by the New England Patriots. Overall, he totaled 16 career interceptions and three defensive touchdowns as a safety. Sanford played 94 games over seven seasons as a defensive back and returner in the NFL, six with the Patriots (1979-1984) and one with the Seattle Seahawks (1985).

The enshrinement ceremony is April 29 at the Hilton Greenville.

