{{featured_button_text}}
Red Sox Arbitration Baseball

In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. Betts agreed in January to a $27 million contract with the Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. On Tuesday, Boston traded Betts in a multi-player deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 Michael Dwyer, AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers jostled a sleepy offseason awake with a blockbuster three-team trade Tuesday that will bring 2018 American League most valuable player Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to Los Angeles from Boston, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction.

The Red Sox, in search of salary relief after carrying baseball’s highest payroll for the past two seasons, dealt the star right fielder and veteran left-hander to the Dodgers, who sent second-year outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins shipped minor league pitcher Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox.

In a separate deal, the Dodgers traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for middle infielder Luis Rengifo, who batted .238 with seven home runs in 357 at-bats as a rookie last season. Pederson hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and will make either $9.5 million or $7.75 million in his last year of arbitration, depending on an arbitrator’s decision.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments